Posted: Jul 19, 2019 1:44 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2019 1:44 PM

Ty Loftis

There aren't many sporting events that fans go to in which one of the main attractions is the food. Social Media Coordinator for the Cavalcade Rodeo in Pawhuska, Kaci Bute, says many people look forward to the food options that Cavalcade has to offer year after year.

The Cavalcade Rodeo is taking place at the Osage County Fairgrounds and they will be serving up chicken baskets, polish sausage and funnel cakes through Sunday.