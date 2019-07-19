Posted: Jul 19, 2019 1:58 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2019 2:29 PM

Garrett Giles

In the past, OKM Music has brought violins and recorders to the Salvation Army through the Salvation Army Conservatory.

Public Relation Director Brittney Berling said they hope to continue this in the future. She said they also want to do something like this for the Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville.

They are trying to get ukuleles for them.

OKM Music, Chairman Mary Lynn Mihm said, hopes to purchase approximately 50 to 100 ukuleles that the Boys and Girls Club will own. They will ultimately have control of the check-out system for the program.

OKM Music also wants to be able to provide instructors for the program. It costs $50 for a ukulele.

Chairman Mihm said your donation would be greatly appreciated and that you can give at okmmusic.org. They are hoping to coordinate a plan with the Boys and Girls Club where they can put on the program late this summer if not at the beginning of the next school year.

They are looking for professional grade "starter" ukuleles. The quality instruments are meant to last a long time and they are made to be tuned.

When Chairman Mihm gets out, she said she sees kids in coffee shops in Bartlesville and Tulsa playing on ukuleles. She said through the ukuleles, they hope to add another diverse layer for youth in the area to enjoy.