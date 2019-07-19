Posted: Jul 19, 2019 1:59 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2019 2:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister have called for an investigative audit of Epic Charter School and all related entities in a letter submitted by Gov. Stitt to State Auditor Cindy Byrd.

The audit request will involve a three-year look back on all previously issued audits of Epic, to include any federal audits.

Gov. Stitt said Oklahoma is investing in public education at the highest levels in our state’s history, while also modernizing and developing new solutions for the delivery of education that ensures the best outcomes for Oklahoma’s children. He said as we progress towards becoming a Top Ten state, we must be equally committed to accountability and transparency across the public education spectrum.