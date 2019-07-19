Posted: Jul 19, 2019 2:10 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2019 2:10 PM

Max Gross

Several counties in Oklahoma including Washington, Osage and Nowata remain under heat advisory as scorching temperatures continue to cover the area. This hot weather trend is prevalent throughout the Midwest and even parts of the east coast.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

According to U.S. Climate Data, the average temperature in Bartlesville for July is 92.6 degrees, which has been surpassed every day since Tuesday, July 16. Although the temperature has yet to surpass 100 degrees in Bartlesville just yet, data suggests that on average that will happen three times in a typical July.

This dry and hot weather could bode well for several bodies of water in the area that remain above average levels. The area has experienced 10 consecutive days with less than one-tenth of an inch of rainfall. This in the longest dry stretch since the area experienced widespread flooding in late May and early June.

Temperatures will remain in the high-90s through Saturday and Sunday before some relative relief will come at the start of next week.