Posted: Jul 20, 2019 2:19 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2019 2:21 PM

Garrett Giles

A proposed oil and gas contract between the Washington County Assessor’s Office and Total Assessment Solutions Corporation through the Washington County Commissioners will be discussed on Monday. This is for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year.

A resolution declaring surplus real estate in Washington County will be considered by the Commissioners as well. This real estate is known as 808 Southeast Shawnee, Lot 14, Block 5in the Guthrie Addition in the City of Bartlesville.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 22nd. They will meet in Room 201 of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Downtown Bartlesville.