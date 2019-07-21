Posted: Jul 21, 2019 7:01 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2019 7:01 PM

Ty Loftis

At around 5 o’ clock Sunday evening, the northbound lanes of highway 75 buckled between west 3900 and west 4000 road. Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox explains.

Cox said that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is currently on the scene making repairs, but motorists should expect northbound lanes to be narrowed to one lane for the immediate future.

(Photo Courtesy of Washington County Emergency Management Facebook Page.)