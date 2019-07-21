Posted: Jul 21, 2019 10:40 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2019 10:08 AM

Max Gross

A late-night severe storm on Sunday caused widespread power outages in Bartlesville and the surrounding area. Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reported roughy 7,700 outages and Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting close to 1,000 outages.

Hazards include downed trees, limbs and debris on roads around the area.

There is no estimate as to when power will be restored.