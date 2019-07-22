Posted: Jul 22, 2019 6:39 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2019 6:46 AM

Tom Davis

Crews have been working non-stop since last night's storms that raced through the area knocking down trees, limbs and power lines.

Nearly 8000 customers were without power at 11:45pm Sunday. That number is now down under 2000.

Numerous branches and some trees have been reported down throughout the area with at least one tree down in the 1500 block of North Dewey and another in Glenwood subdivision.