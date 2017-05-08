Posted: Jul 22, 2019 1:18 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2019 1:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska and Executive Director for Tourism in Osage County, Kelly Bland, had some good news for the commissioners.

Bland told the commissioners that the county had made more than four million dollars in lodging money during the last fiscal year. That is more lodging money than the county had made in the previous two years. This doesn't count money made from casinos.

Bland was also at the meeting hoping the commissioners would approve the tourism board to re-vamp the “Visit the Osage” website and improve the ability for people to find their website online. The commissioners approved that funding request that will cost up to $5,000.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts confirmed that the county had been awarded the disaster proclamation from Governor Kevin Stitt.

The commissioners also accepted the lowest bidder pending that they have insurance to begin putting in bathroom tiles at the Women's Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds. They also signed an alcoholic beverage law enforcement commission letter allowing the Pawhuska Golf and Country Club to sell alcohol.

The next regular scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.