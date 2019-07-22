Posted: Jul 22, 2019 1:55 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2019 2:23 PM

Garrett Giles

A business called Mike Ross Sprinkler Systems took a hit over the weekend.

Surveillance video from Windle's Rock and Jewelry Shop shows a white Ford Super Duty, four-door pick-up truck driving away with a trailer full of Mike Ross' equipment. The incident took place on Saturday night, and Ross said he has work lined up to do but no equipment to work with.

The only thing Ross did not lose was his shovels. Aside from that, Ross said he lost everything from a trenching machine to a mini skid loaders. He said he also had a drilling machine and a larger machine that back tills dirt.

If Ross had to replace everything brand new, it would cost him $40,000 to $45,000. Ross said he doesn't care if the guys are caught or not, because he just wants his equipment back so he can do his job. He said that's how he makes a living, and that's how he's made a living for 32 years.

In the meantime, Ross said he will rent equipment temporarily so he can do his job. He said he might buy equipment but he'd rather just have his equipment returned. It is alleged that the same white Ford Super Duty pick-up truck has been used to steal a tractor and trailer, and a white utility trailer in the past.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 918.337.2800.