Posted: Jul 22, 2019 2:04 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2019 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland, was at Monday's commissioner meeting letting the commissioners know things are looking up across the county, as a lot of money is being made because people are coming to Osage County.

Bland added that the county has been getting a good return on its investment for advertising dollars.

Bland added that doesn't include lodging dollars from tour buses because the only places to currently hold those buses in the county are casinos.