A Bartlesville man who allegedly kidnapped another man at knifepoint is set to appear in court on Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. The State of Oklahoma will present witnesses against Gilbert Campus on the charges of kidnapping. The state must prove there is probable cause to believe that Campus was the one who committed this crime.

Records show that Campus allegedly forced George Besseris out of a residence on the 300 block of Chickashaw Avenue on June 10. Campus pushed Besseris into a vehicle while wielding a knife. Besseris then claims he was dropped off in Rogers, Arkansas. According to a release from the Bartlesville Police Department, Campus was the arrested in Idabel, Oklahoma the next day.

Campus remains in custody on a $100,000 bond. The hearing is slated for 8:30 a.m. in front of judge Jared Sigler at the Washington County Courthouse.