Posted: Jul 22, 2019 2:51 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2019 2:51 PM

Max Gross

Ever since Mirta Hallett stepped up to fill the role of Nowata County Sheriff several donations have been made. The sheriff has received office supplies, kitchen supplies, labor and most importantly raised funds for the office.

The latest donation comes from the City of Nowata Police Department in the form of five police body cameras. Chief Mike McIlhaney says the NPD has switched to a new model and no longer needs them. Sheriff Hallett was grateful for the donation. The Nowata County Commissioners accepted the donation at Monday’s meeting.