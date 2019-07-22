Posted: Jul 22, 2019 3:02 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2019 4:31 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Association of Realtor has donated $100,000 to the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation.

According to the BPS Foundation, the local Association chose to join the Tulsa Association of Realtors. Therefore, the local Association gave the proceeds from the sale of their office at 1201 SE Frank Phillips Boulevard to the BPS Foundation.

The Bartlesville Association of Realtors sold their office back in November. The $100,000 gift will be used to fund strategic initiatives identified by the District and the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation.

(Photo courtesy of check presentation below: BPS Founation)