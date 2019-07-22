Posted: Jul 22, 2019 4:15 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2019 4:15 PM

Max Gross

It’s quite literally been an up-and-down month for Dewey High School product Carson LaRue. The pitcher in the Houston Astros system saw himself called up to Triple-A on July 4 to make one appearance for Round Rock. Then on July 11 he was sent back down to Double-A Corpus Christi for another appearance only to be called back up to Triple-A again on July 16.

Over 16 innings in three starts this month LaRue has allowed 11 earned runs. LaRue’s numbers have been a bit pedestrian in his third full minor league season. The right-hander has a 2-4 record with a 6.15 ERA. However, the Astros organization has a keen eye for pitching talent and could see LaRue’s strikeout stuff as means for advancement in the organization. The former Dogger averages eight strikeouts per nine innings in his minor league career.

Larue has worked his way up the Astros organization since he was drafted out of Cowley County Community College in 2016. He also spent some time collegiately with Oklahoma State. Larue was instrumental in the 2014 Dewey baseball team that advanced to the 4A State Title game.

LaRue remains the only player with local ties in a Major League Organization.