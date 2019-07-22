Posted: Jul 22, 2019 8:14 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2019 8:45 PM

Ty Loftis

A 5-year old was found unresponsive in a Bartlesville pool on Friday.

According to family of the child, Jaxon Coblentz, has been in critical condition at St. Francis Medical Center and according a family friend, doctors recently declared him brain dead.

A friend to the family, Dawn Daniels Smith, has started a fundraiser to assist with funeral costs and medical bills.

There is one bright spot in such a dark time. The boy’s mother, Stephanie Brown, has decided to donate his heart so that someone else can use it.

So far nearly $1,000 has been raised and the end goal is to raise $20,000.

Photo Courtesy of Stephanie Brown.