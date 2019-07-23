Posted: Jul 23, 2019 11:32 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2019 1:51 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville’s free dumping site for tree debris caused by last weekend’s storms will remain open Monday through Saturday through Aug. 3.

The site, located on State Highway 60 West just east of the Green Country Rodeo grounds, was initially scheduled to close this week. Additionally, Public Works Director Keith Henry said City crews will begin collecting remaining tree debris next month. He said the site will be closed on Sunday, July 28th.

Debris taken to the dumping site is limited to tree limbs due to Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality permitting restrictions. Anything other than tree debris, including trash, fences and lumber, is strictly prohibited. Plastic bags and trash bags are also not permitted.

Henry said smaller limbs may be bundled and put out for regular trash collection. He said the limbs must be 4 feet or shorter and the bundles cannot exceed 50 pounds. The bundles must have a green sticker on them, but there is no limit on the number of bundles that can be put out for collection.

Stickers can be purchased at any local Quik Trip or at City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 918.338.4131. You can also go to cityofbartlesville.org.

Dumping hours are 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No dumping will be permitted after Aug. 3. The site is for residential customers only. No commercial dumping is permitted.

Also, for those who need assistance, beginning Monday, Aug. 5, the City’s Public Works crews will start making rounds through town to pick up storm debris.