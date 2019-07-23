Posted: Jul 23, 2019 11:42 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2019 12:23 PM

Oklahoma Representative Kevin Hern hosted a field hearing on the House Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax and Capital Access on Monday.

Chairman Andy Kim from New Jersey also attended the hearing. They talked about “How Regulations Stifle Small Business Growth.”

Despite a growing economy, Rep. Hern said America’s small businesses continue to face challenges complying with federal regulations. He said regulatory burdens constrain small business job creation and business expansion.

The hearing took place at OSU-Tulsa in the North Hall Conference Center Room 150 located at 700. N Greenwood Ave. in Tulsa.