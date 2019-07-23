Posted: Jul 23, 2019 1:38 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2019 1:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Last month, the City of Dewey's sales tax collections were up 16-percent. This month, the City was down 3.5-percent from a year ago.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said they collected $63,498 in sales tax this month. And while the sales tax was down, he said the City's Use Tax went up - way up.

The Use Tax in Dewey went up 50-percent. Trease said that is a good thing, but it also means people are doing more online shopping. He said that makes life harder for local merchants and that they want to encourage people to shop local.

Use Tax collections for the month came in at $6,885. The Tobacco Tax collected $674 in the City of Dewey at that time.