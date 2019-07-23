Posted: Jul 23, 2019 1:44 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2019 2:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The deadline to take part in the State of the Schools Luncheon is rapidly approaching.

Blair Ellis, the Executive Director for the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation, said this is the second year they are putting on the event for the District. She said you will have the opportunity to hear Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley reflect on the 2018-2019 school year. He will also look ahead to priorities for the 2019-2020 school year.

This year's State of the Schools Luncheon will be catered by BPS's Child Nutrition Department. Ellis said this is a great opportunity for you to sample the food your child may eat at school during the school year. She said the event gives you a chance to tour Bartlesville High School as well.

The State of the Schools Luncheon will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 7th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Bartlesville High School Commons.

Ticket sales for the event will close on Thursday, July 25th. You can purchase individual tickets for $30 at bpsfoundation.org.