Posted: Jul 23, 2019 2:22 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2019 2:24 PM

Ty Loftis

Sharon Park's contract has been renewed to continue teaching a Loco Fit Health Program in Skiatook. This is designed to get people of all ages more active.

Since Park began the program in 2016, she has seen attendance double from 30 to 70 participants. Park says she sees a number of people from various walks of life.

There are also workshops and clinics available dealing with nutrition and continued fitness after the 12 week program ends.