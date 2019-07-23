Posted: Jul 23, 2019 2:42 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2019 2:42 PM

Max Gross

Three witnesses set to be called by the State of Oklahoma were not present on Tuesday. All three were set to give testimony against Gilbert Campus at a preliminary hearing. Campus is facing a felony charge of kidnapping for an alleged incident that occurred on June 10. Special judge Jared Sigler granted a continuance in the matter until August 6.

It is alleged that Campus kidnapped George Besseris while wielding a knife. Campus then forced Besseris into a vehicle and dropped him off in Rogers, Arkansas. Campus was later arrested after being found in Idabel, Oklahoma.

Campus previously served 22 years in prison for burglary and drug distribution charges. He is currently being held on $100,000 bond.