Posted: Jul 23, 2019 2:51 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2019 2:55 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Republican Party met Monday night on the second floor of the Bartlesville Public Library.

They hosted Superintendent Chuck McCauley, who talked to them about the 2019 Bond Issue Election. He said technology would take up 23-percent of the $16 million Bond Issue if it passes.

Who knows what technology will look like in two years? In 2015, Bartlesville Public Schools did not offer computer science classes. Now, as part of their STEM program, the District offers 4 different levels of computer science courses to students.

BPS also offers a Cyber Security class to 13 students every year. Only 100 schools across the United States offer this program.

Superintendent McCauley said they have that because it’s needed and that they do not expect that to go away any time soon. He said they hope to have additional Chromebook carts for elementary students. They also hope to replace decade-old electronic whiteboards in all elementary schools with bright touchscreen panels.

The District, McCauley said, relies on bond funds, especially when technology needs are great. He said if they did not have the bond funds and they had the technology needs, they would have to dip into the General Fund.

Approximately 88-percent is spent on salaries. The bond fund help with flexibility, McCauley said. As for their plan for upkeep of that, they have it built into the Bond Issue.

Shifting operational costs to bonds frees up money to save teaching positions, maintain class sizes, and preserve elective programs as well. According to BPS, earlier bonds provide $2 million per year through 2021 for basic operations.

This bond extends that level of General Fund Relief for another two years. If those expenses had to be borne out of the General Fund instead, the District would be forced to cut positions and programs. The boost in General Fund relief from the 2016 Bond saved 15 to 20 teaching jobs from being cut.

The 2019 Bond Election will take place on Tuesday, August 13th.