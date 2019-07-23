Posted: Jul 23, 2019 3:07 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2019 3:08 PM

Max Gross

Widespread flooding and storms throughout the area caused quite a bit of road damage throughout Nowata County. At one point in early June Highway 60 west to Bartlesville was the only way to get out the county as floodwaters either covered or compromised nearly all roadways.

Now close to six weeks later repairs are still ongoing on several roadways. District two commissioner Burke LaRue urged the citizens of the county to have patience.

LaRue says work is ongoing on Road 411, which should be open soon. Road 23 and 25 will be repaired in a reasonable amount of time as well. District three commissioner Troy Friddle added that the county crews are tasked with road maintenance in their job descriptions and are not construction or repair specialists.