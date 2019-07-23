Posted: Jul 23, 2019 3:14 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2019 3:40 PM

The Bartlesville Development Authority will recognize outgoing trustees Bob Fraser and Lori Roll on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jamie Bennett and Drew Ihrig were sworn-in as incoming trustees for the BDA.

Once outgoing trustees Bob Fraser and Lori Roll are recognized, the BDA may enter into executive session. In the executive session, they may confer on matters pertaining to economic development, including the transfer of property, financing, or the creation of a proposal to entice a business to locate within their jurisdiction.

The BDA will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24th at the Chamber of Commerce Depot in Downtown Bartlesville. The Depot is located at 201 SW Keeler Ave.