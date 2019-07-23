Posted: Jul 23, 2019 3:28 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2019 3:30 PM

Max Gross

A Tulsa man was arrested for driving under the influence while transporting a minor child on July 18. Salvador Sanchez appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing charges on DUI, transporting an open container and child endangerment.

According to an affidavit, Sanchez ran through a stop sign while driving on 2900 road in Ocheleta. A sheriff’s deputy observed this and started following Sanchez’s vehicle. The deputy observed Sanchez drive over the center line several times before initiating a traffic stop.

Sanchez advised he did not have a license or insurance. The deputy noted an open beer can in between the center console and driver’s seat. The defendant stated he had “two or three’ drinks that day and was drinking while driving. There was also an eight-year-old child sitting in the passenger’s seat.

Sanchez posted a $5,000 bond.