Posted: Jul 23, 2019 8:28 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2019 8:30 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva and his officers held a public forum Tuesday evening at the Church of God in Pawhuska.

Silva took over as the Pawhuska Chief of Police in late April. At that time, there were 97 cases that had yet to be solved. He says that number is now down to nine. He added that the Osage County Sheriff's Office had been managing the list of sex offenders. Silva announced that as of Tuesday, it will be up to the police department to keep up with that list for those living within city limits.

Silva added that the Pawhuska Facebook page will begin posting a “9 o' clock routine,” once a week. This is to remind citizens to lock their doors and put away any items outdoors so that they won't get stolen.

Silva urged citizens to call the department if they see anything suspicious going on, no matter how innocent it may appear. Silva said as a result of that call, they will begin patrolling that area more often. That phone number is 918-287-4545.