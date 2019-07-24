Posted: Jul 24, 2019 6:23 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2019 6:23 AM

Tom Davis

Bloomington Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley is just one of number of advocates for the passage of a Special Bond Issue when it comes up for a special election in August.

On Tuesday, August 13, 2019 voters will be asked to consider providing a total of $17,915,000 through the end of the 2023 fiscal year. Passage of the bond issue will not increase your tax rate and the sinking fund millage will remain the same.

One of the five main areas of operation that will be aided by the passage of this bond issues is the STEM/VO-Ag programs which includes building a classroom/shop for the new vocational agriculture program. Ag instructor Marty Jones says Bartlesville is one of the last 6A schools in Oklahoma to have such a program.

Jones says there will be plenty of hands-on learning opportunities in the field of agriculture and shop classes.

Some of the monies will refresh the K-12 STEM devices and equipment to keep that award-winning program up-to-date.

Here is a list of bond highlights: