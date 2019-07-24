News
BPS Bond Issue Involves the Addition of VO-Ag
Bloomington Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley is just one of number of advocates for the passage of a Special Bond Issue when it comes up for a special election in August.
On Tuesday, August 13, 2019 voters will be asked to consider providing a total of $17,915,000 through the end of the 2023 fiscal year. Passage of the bond issue will not increase your tax rate and the sinking fund millage will remain the same.
One of the five main areas of operation that will be aided by the passage of this bond issues is the STEM/VO-Ag programs which includes building a classroom/shop for the new vocational agriculture program. Ag instructor Marty Jones says Bartlesville is one of the last 6A schools in Oklahoma to have such a program.
Jones says there will be plenty of hands-on learning opportunities in the field of agriculture and shop classes.
Some of the monies will refresh the K-12 STEM devices and equipment to keep that award-winning program up-to-date.
Here is a list of bond highlights:
- Technology: Extend the successful districtwide Chromebooks initiative through the 2022-23 school year while replacing decade-old electronic whiteboards in all elementary school classrooms with bright touchscreen panels.
- STEM/Vo-Ag: Build a classroom/shop for the new vocational agriculture program and refresh the K-12 STEM devices and equipment to keep that award-winning program up-to-date.
- Maintenance and Facilities: Replace climate control systems and elevators that are over 50 years old, along with many other maintenance needs at our school sites, which are 34 to 101 years of age. Also replace the 65-year-old pressbox so it can finally serve community needs, with about 1/3 of its cost paid by private funds.
- Safety: Extend past safety enhancements which have proven to work, including more cameras, updated entry kiosks, improved doors and locks, and safer pedestrian crossings.
- Transportation: Replace all buses that are over a decade old to further increase the bus fleet's efficiency and reliability.
