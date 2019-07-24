Posted: Jul 24, 2019 9:55 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2019 9:55 AM

The City of Bartlesville’s Board of Adjustments will hold several public hearings on Thursday.

The first public hearing the Board will consider is an application from Shawn Scott of SGS for a special zoning permit and variance for parking lot and landscape requirements for a new parking lot. This is located at 505 SW Penn Ave.

Next, the Board will consider and possibly take action on an application from Quentin Samuels for a special zoning permit to allow a short-term rental located at 1905 Barnett Ct.

Lastly, the Board will consider and possibly take action on an application from Charles Thronbrugh for a special zoning permit for approval of a mobile home located at 1844 Fairway St.

The Board of Adjustments will meet at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville.