Posted: Jul 24, 2019 10:36 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2019 10:36 AM

Ty Loftis

Enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year at Pawhuska Public Schools will take place from Monday, August 7th to Wednesday, August 9th at the Elementary School Cafeteria. The school will be open from 8:30 to noon and 1 to 4 each day.

If enrolling a new student to the district, you must bring his or her birth certificate, shot records, social security card and a CDIB card if applicable. All returning students must complete paperwork at enrollment for the coming school year. If unable to come at that time, you can enroll your student at the building they will be attending beginning Thursday, August 10th.

The first day of school is Thursday, August 22nd.