Posted: Jul 24, 2019 11:55 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2019 2:50 PM

Max Gross

The release of the new edition of the Vype Magazine High School Football Preview is always a yearly sign that football season is near. With that comes the All-VYPE teams for every classification and this year several area players received preseason honors.

Bartlesville Senior Taton Hopkins was selected to be one of the top special teams players in 6A-II. Hopkins is an all-around contributor who excels at kicking and punting. Hopkins’ season ended early in 2018 after a leg injury.

On the 2A squad, Caney Valley’s Hayden Wingo was selected as a top special teams performer. Wingo also lost time last season due to injury. Trojans head coach Stephen Mitchell expects Wingo to be a factor in the kick return game as well as being a top receiver.

Two Osage County stars were named to the Class A All-VYPE team. Barnsdall’s Michael Marin was selected as an athlete. Marin is big part of the Panthers team on both side of the ball. Also, Pawhuska’s Tre Harper was selected a defensive back. He is one of several seniors poised to lead Pawhuska back to the playoffs.

Finally, Austin Cobb of Wesleyan Christian was named to the Class B team as an athlete. Cobb is two-way superstar for the Mustangs. Wesleyan Christian is going to go at it alone in 2019 after running a co-op with Copan last season.