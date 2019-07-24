Posted: Jul 24, 2019 1:16 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2019 1:16 PM

Ty Loftis

When Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva took over in April, there were 97 cases that had yet to be solved. That number is now down to nine. Silva says he and his officers have been working very hard to decrease that high number.

Silva doesn't want his officers to investigate any crimes. One thing Silva is implementing to hopefully decrease the city crime rate is a “9 o' clock routine.” This will be a Facebook post once a week reminding Pawhuska citizens to put up their valuables.

In order to see these posts, visit the Pawhuska Police Department's Facebook page.