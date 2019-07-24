Posted: Jul 24, 2019 2:04 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2019 2:36 PM

Garrett Giles

Last week, Martha's Task in Bartlesville celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

This week, however, Executive Director Laura Walton said Martha's Task is celebrating Christmas in July. She said they still have space items for sale if anyone is interested in purchasing them, but they do have their Christmas decorations up and are ready to see you.

You will see a full line-up of Christmas items like aprons, microwave bowls, and hot pads to name a few. They will have items available for you that they normally sell during the holiday season so you can do early shopping in July.

The Christmas in July celebration will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25th. You can drop by Martha's Task located at 718 S. Johnstone Avenue to see them.

On top of the early holiday shopping, Walton said Christmas carols will be sung and you can enjoy yummy refreshments. She added that 100-percent of the profits gained are given to the seamstresses at Martha's Task who live at or below the poverty level.

Last week, Walton said sales at Martha's Task took off with the Apollo 11 celebration. Kids got to learn about the moon landing mission that was "one small step for man; one giant leap for mankind." Walton said they also enjoyed hearing people tell their stories as to where they were when Apollo 11 landed on the moon.

While July is usually a slow month, people from across the country and all over the City of Bartlesville came out to support Martha's Task. Walton hopes for the same result this Thursday with their Christmas in July event.