Posted: Jul 24, 2019 2:04 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2019 2:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Up until Tuesday morning, the Osage County Sheriff's Department had been in charge of keeping track of the sex offenders living in the city limits of Pawhuska. Police Chief Nick Silva announced that his department would be taking that over effective immediately.

Investigator Solomon is looking forward to taking this challenge on.

Solomon wants the people to know that there are three levels of sex offenders. Level one sex offenders must register with the department once a year, while level two offenders must register every six months and level three offenders must register every 90 days for the rest of their life.