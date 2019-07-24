Posted: Jul 24, 2019 2:25 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2019 2:50 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after a Tuesday morning incident that left a female unconscious. Tyrel Brown appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing charges of domestic abuse by strangulation.

According to an affidavit, police were called to a residence on Rolling Meadows Court in Bartlesville just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday. A neighbor had reported hearing a female screaming from the residence. Police came into contact with Robert Dean who had an active warrant was arrested. Then officers on the scene were alerted of a female who called 911 claiming to be held hostage.

The female victim had been in the shower when Brown came into the bathroom and appeared to be agitated. The victim went to get dressed and Brown followed her in the room and then proceeded to choke the victim. The victim was unsure how long she lost consciousness. She had a bruised eye and marks on her throat.

Bond for Brown was set at $25,000. Brown has an extensive legal history including a breaking and entering charge in April 2019.