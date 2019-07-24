Posted: Jul 24, 2019 2:42 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2019 2:50 PM

The Nowata County E911 Committee will hold a meeting Thursday afternoon. The five-member committee has been involved in brainstorming ideas on how to bring digital 911 to the county in a cost-efficient manner.

Committee member Jerome Gnatek brought forward a cost analysis study on Monday of what it would like if the county partnered with Rogers County for 911 services. Gnatek had said previously that building a new dispatch center in Nowata County would be too expensive.

Gnatek has also been attempting to give the committee trust authority powers. That would empower the committee to go out for bids and secure grand funding independently. The meeting set for 2 p.m. at the Nowata County Courthouse annex.