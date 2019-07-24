Posted: Jul 24, 2019 3:36 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2019 3:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority board had a regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday afternoon and approved a resolution that will allow New Horizons Therapeutic Massage LLC to make improvements to their building.

The owners plan on making their current windows look nicer and adding new paint to the building as well. Once the contractors begin working on the building, it should take about two weeks.

During the Executive Director's Report, Chris Wilson announced that the much anticipated downtown feasibility study will take place in early August. This study is being conducted to see if downtown housing would be wanted in Bartlesville.

The board also approved the financial report from the month of June.