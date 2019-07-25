Posted: Jul 25, 2019 6:32 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2019 6:34 AM

Tom Davis

This past weekend, Senator Lankford traveled to the US/Mexico border in order to provide oversight of facility conditions and operations as well as to further assess the areas Congress needs to address in law in our immigration, asylum, and detention procedures.

Lankford tells KWON he toured the Rio Grande Valley sector of the border near McAllen, TX—the busiest illegal border crossing area in the US visiting the Hidalgo Port of Entry, the Donna Holding facility, the McAllen Border Patrol Station, the Rio Grande Valley Centralized Processing Center, and participated in a night-time ride-along of the border.

Senator Lankford last week introduced the Taxpayers Right to Know Act and on Wednesday, it passed out of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee unanimously.

Langford says this legislation aims to require the federal government to make public the details, costs, and assessments related to every federal program.

The legislation will now go to the Senate floor for full consideration.

Senator Lankford tells KWON News he and Senator Hassan have introduced a bill that is called The Prevent Government Shutdowns Act.

This bipartisan shutdown prevention act that would ensure our nation, businesses and our federal families don’t face the threat of any continued government shutdowns. The only way to deal with the complete dysfunction of Washington, DC is to prevent Congress, the White House, and relevant staff from leaving DC until work is done.

The bill passed out of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee on June 19.