Posted: Jul 25, 2019 9:30 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2019 9:58 AM

Garrett Giles

There has been a growing concern over car thefts in Downtown Bartlesville in the last two weeks.

When talking to Sergeant Jim Warring with the Bartlesville Police Department, however, he said most of the car thefts have actually occurred on the east side of the city. He said in most of those cases, prosecution has been declined or vehicles have been recovered.

As always, you are advised to lock your vehicles. Sgt. Warring asked you to not leave your keys in the car and to remove any valuables from your vehicle when you lock up for the night.