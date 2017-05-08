Posted: Jul 25, 2019 10:13 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2019 10:13 AM

Ty Loftis

On Wednesday evening, the Pawhuska Police Department arrested a man who is accused of assaulting his children’s mother with the small children present days earlier.

After three days of tracking Josh Gray, police officers surrounded a home and found him hiding under a bed. The residents were harboring Gray inside the home and interfered with the officers as they searched for Gray.

The residents accused of harboring Gray haven’t been arrested.