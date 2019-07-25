Posted: Jul 25, 2019 12:09 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2019 12:11 PM

Garrett Giles

An injury accident has taken place at the intersection of Silver Lake Road and Polaris Drive in Bartlesville.

The collision happened just south of the Oklahoma Wesleyan Baseball Fields. Both lanes of Silver Lake Road are closed at this time.

You are advised to use an alternate route at this time. We will have more on this story when it becomes available.