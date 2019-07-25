Posted: Jul 25, 2019 1:36 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2019 4:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Two administrative promotions have been made within the Bartlesville Police Department this week.

Police Chief Tracy Roles said Captain Rocky Bevard will be promoted to Deputy Chief of Police. He said the promotion will be effective on Saturday, July 27th.

The process to name a Deputy Chief has been in the works well before Chief Roles came to Bartlesville. City Manager Mike Bailey and Chief Roles engaged in conversations about the position for a long time, and it is said that Bailey was very supportive of the position and the mission of the BPD.

Chief Roles said it just makes sense to have the position considering the size of the Bartlesville Police Department. He said there needs to be someone that can act as a buffer between the Chief's Office and the Captain's.

As a result of Captain Bevard's promotion, long-time Sergeant Kelly Thomas with the BPD will be appointed to the rank of Captain of the detective division. That will be effective on Saturday, Aug. 10th.

Thomas has been a Bartlesville resident most of his life. He and his wife Linda have raised two children, Kelsey and Brett in Bartlesville. Thomas has served the Bartlesville Police Department for 24 years as a police officer, field-training officer, and a patrol division sergeant.

Sergeant Jim Warring will also be promoted as the new Public Information Officer. That will also be effective on Aug. 10th.

Chief Roles said Captain Jay Hastings is moving from criminal investigations and going straight into special operations. Hastings is the current Public Information Officer, but with the move in position, Roles said it made sense to promote a new PIO that was still in the investigation division.

As the Deputy Chief of Police, Bevard will have duties including, budget, fleet management, purchasing, event planning, and assume command duties in the event the chief is not available.

When Chief Roles is away - whether it be for vacation, illness, family emergencies or other personal matters - the people need to know that someone is still in charge and capable of making command level decisions while promoting the furtherance of the police department.

Bevard has served the Bartlesville Police Department for 33 years and is a second-generation Bartlesville police officer. Captain John Bevard, Rocky’s father retired as a police captain in 1997. Bevard is a lifelong resident, and with his wife Niki, has raised two children in Bartlesville, Ryan and Ashley. Bevard has been the patrol captain for the last 9 years. Bevard’s career has included, one of the first officers assigned to the Bartlesville SWAT team, field-training officer, LEDT driving instructor, Sergeant and Lieutenant of Patrol Division. Bevard is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has a bachelor’s degree from OKWU.

(Pictured left to right: Sgt. Warring and Sgt. Thomas)