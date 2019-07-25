Posted: Jul 25, 2019 2:20 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2019 2:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt has announced the launch of the Top Ten cabinet tour where the governor’s cabinet will hold four public meetings in the closing months of 2019.

At the Top Ten cabinet tour, the governor and cabinet members will discuss progress being made in the Stitt administration, followed by a listening session for Oklahomans to share with the governor and his cabinet about issues they want to see State government address.

The first Top Ten cabinet event will take place on Wednesday, July 31st at the High Plains Technology Center in Woodward, Oklahoma. Doors will open at 11:00 a.m., and the program will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. with a presentation from Governor Stitt and select members of the cabinet, followed by a reception where Oklahomans can speak one-on-one with the governor or members of the cabinet.