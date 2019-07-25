Posted: Jul 25, 2019 2:22 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2019 2:22 PM

Ty Loftis

On Wednesday evening, a female was arrested on a charge of assault and battery on a police officer. Jessica Allison Smith was later charged with placing bodily fluid on a police officer.

An officer was dispatched to 1516 SE Melmart Drive in Bartlesville for a possible overdose on Wednesday evening. Upon arrival, the officer was directed to the front of the house where a male occupant said Smith had went to the bedroom. He added that she was intoxicated.

After making contact with the defendant, the officer noticed that Smith was conscious and breathing. She had became belligerent and was yelling at the emergency personnel. While attempting to assist Smith, she rose out of bed and spit on the officer. The saliva landed on his left sleeve.

Smith’s bond was set at $2,500. She is due back in court on Friday, Aug. 9 at 9 o’ clock in the morning.