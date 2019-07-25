Posted: Jul 25, 2019 3:28 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2019 3:28 PM

The possibility of partnering with Montgomery County for 911 services was brought forward at Thursday afternoon’s meeting of the Nowata County E911 board. Chairman and Nowata City Chief of Police Mike McElhaney first mentioned the possibility.

McElhaney had conversed with sheriff Mirta Hallett about the feasibility of this proposal. Board member Jerome Gnatek and Emergency Management Director Laurie Summers had toured the 911 dispatch center in Coffeyville earlier in the week. The pair gave the facility rave reviews.

The dispatch center in Coffeyville already handles 911 dispatching for the City of South Coffeyville. The plan would be to “piggyback” off Coffeyville’s state-of-the-art NextGen 911 capabilities. Nowata County Undersheriff Jason McClain tells us how.

Sheriff Hallett and Chief McElhaney both expressed support for the idea, which is still in its infancy. The board wants to compare pricing with what they heard from Rogers County. Gnatek presented a $101,000 proposal from Rogers County at the county commissioners meeting on Monday.

The board will explore pricing before next month’s meeting or possibly call a special meeting if necessary.