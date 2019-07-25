Posted: Jul 25, 2019 3:30 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2019 4:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Last Sunday evening, the northbound lanes of Highway 75 buckled between West 3900 and West 4000 road.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews have worked tirelessly to repair the roadway. Public Information Officer Kenna Mitchell gave an update on Thursday of the progress ODOT has made.

Currently, the left lane of northbound Highway 75 is closed between County Road 4000 and County Road 3900 in Washington County until further notice as part of an ongoing surface repair project. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in this area.

Crews have completed repairs on the right northbound lane as you head towards Bartlesville, which is why they have close the left lane Thursday afternoon. Repairs on the left lane will be made on Monday. ODOT wants to keep traffic off the deterioration so it doesn't worsen over the weekend.

Mitchell said a combination of heat, humidity and poor pavement conditions caused that portion of Highway 75 to buckle. She said ODOT was very fortunate to get there quickly and direct traffic away from the problem area with Washington County Emergency Management and the Sheriff's Office.

As ODOT continues to make improvements on Highway 75 where it buckled, Mitchell asks for your patience because it will take several days to remove and replace the deteriorated material. She said situations like this occur more frequently than you might think in the summer, and says you should call *55 if you see an immediate hazard like the one in Washington County that popped up out of the blue on Sunday.

Once you have called *55, let them know where the problem area is, and be specific. Mitchell said it really helps when the details are really narrowed down. She said you should tell them if there are visible crossroads (i.e. County Road 3900 and County Road 4000), and the lane where the hazard is. This will allow crews to check the area as quickly as possible.

We will have more updates on the condition of Highway 75 between CR 3900 and CR 4000 when it becomes available.

(Photo courtesy: Washington County Emergency Management)