Posted: Jul 27, 2019 9:58 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2019 10:01 AM

Garrett Giles

A resolution regarding conveyance of land to the Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity will be consider by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday. This is the same property on SE Shawnee Ave. in Bartlesville that was discussed in last Monday’s meeting.

Next, the Commissioners will consider programming resolutions from Guy Engineering for 2200 Rice Creek Road from Highway 75 west 2 miles to 399 Bison Road. The programming resolutions also regard 399 Bison Road from Highway 60 south 2 miles to 2200 Rice Creek Road.

Later, the Washington County Commissioners may take action on a Memorandum of Agreement between the County and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

They will also look over orders relating to the sale of County properties acquired at resale. There are 19 accounts listed on the Commissioners' agenda for the meeting.

The Commissioners will meet on Monday, July 29th at 9:30 a.m. in Room 201 of the Administration Building. The building is located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Downtown Bartlesville.