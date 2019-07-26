Posted: Jul 26, 2019 10:26 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2019 1:00 PM

Garrett Giles

While safety may only get 5-percent of the $16 million in bond funds if voters approve it next month, Bartlesville Public Schools says your student will benefit.

Granger Meador, the Executive Director of Communications for BPS, explaied that the approximately $900,000 would be used to refresh Lobby Guards across the District. They also want to add and refresh camera systems within the District. Meador said safety is a top concern at BPS.

You may find the LobbyGuards when you enter any school like the high school. BPS wants to refresh the kiosks through 2023.

Another growing concern for the District is crosswalks. BPS wants to make them a priority by making them more visible to drivers.

At Central Middle School, fire panel updates are needed. Various door updates and the reinforcement of some refuge area windows need to be made as well. The addition of classroom door lockdown shades are also being looked at.

The 2019 Bond Issue Election will be held on Tuesday, August 13th. The bond also looks at transportation, facility projects, technology upgrades, curriculum, activities and other site needs. For more information on the bond, visit bruinbond.com.