Posted: Jul 26, 2019 11:14 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2019 12:01 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Representative for Oklahoma Kevin Hern will speak at the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce’s first forum of their 2019-2020 Chamber Forum Series.

The Chamber will welcome Rep. Hern to the Bartlesville Community Center next Friday, Aug. 2nd. The forum will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Individual tickets cost $25. For more information, call 918.336.8708.

As for the rest of the Chamber Forum Series line-up, the Chamber will host a forum with ConocoPhillips on Thursday, Sept. 12th. The Phillips 66 Forum will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1st. Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 6th, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell will speak to you at a forum put on by the Chamber.