Posted: Jul 26, 2019 12:47 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2019 12:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The 73rd edition of the Cavalcade Rodeo is in the books and Chairman for the event, Jeff Bute, says things went very well.

Bute said it was one of the better-attended Cavalcade's he had seen and the crowd that came got to see some great performances.

Bute would like to thank the City of Pawhuska and all of the sponsors for making the event possible.